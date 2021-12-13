Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards; Greasepaint Youth Theatre's REEFER MADNESS Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Phoenix:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Jones - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 16%

Paul Pedersen - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria 14%

Dale Nakagaw - REEFER MADNESS - SCP 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heather Riddle - FUN HOME - Spotlight Youth Theatre 13%

Tia Hawkes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hale Centre Theatre 13%

Aurelie Flores - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 10%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Hamby - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria 20%

Pete Bish - REEFER MADNESS - SCP 14%

Jan & Garth Williams - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

Dan Ashlock Jr - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 16%

Carol MacLeod - POUND - Theatre Artist Studio 15%

Pete Bish - TOMKAT PROJECT - SCP 12%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Erin Buvala-Benites - MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 17%

Chanel Bragg and Sonia Rodriguez-Wood - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 17%

Juliet Wilkins - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater 15%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Danny Smitherman - MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 26%

Aleks Hollis - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 23%

Angel Berumen - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater 18%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff A. Davis - CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO - Theaterworks 43%

Brady Fiscus - SPIDER'S WEB - Desert Stages Theater 20%

Stacey Walston - POUND - Theatre Artists Studio 11%

Best Musical

REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre 25%

CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria 18%

CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 12%

Best Performer In A Musical

Marjani Taylor - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 15%

Tawny Audi - REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre 8%

Trevon Powell - REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre 5%

Best Performer In A Play

Katie Lambert - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 19%

Ixy Utpadel - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria 15%

Andrea Hough - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Starlight Theatre 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Vinny Chavez - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 30%

Issie Ocampo - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 25%

Vanessa Becerra - THE COPPER QUEEN - Arizona Opera 22%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christie Maxwell - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater 24%

Savannah Alfred - MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 18%

Shayla Forero - OBJECTION: DISORDER IN THE COURT - Limelight 14%

Best Play

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theaterworks 28%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 16%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Starlight Theatre 14%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theater Works 23%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 14%

REEFER MADNESS - SCP 13%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heather Feeney / Projections by Bobby Sample - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria 24%

Dane Burk - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 12%

Aly Baumlin - SPIDER'S WEB - Desert Stages Theater 11%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Worley - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 26%

Randall Huot - THE COPPER QUEEN - Arizona Opera 20%

Roger McKay/Lee Cooley - Orson Welles - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 16%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THE MONSTER MONOLOGUES - Virtual Theatre of Arizona 35%

THE COPPER QUEEN - Arizona Opera 28%

VYT TELETHON - Valley Youth Theatre 23%

Best Streaming Musical

THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 53%

THE COPPER QUEEN - Arizona Opera 38%

MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company 10%

Best Streaming Play

SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater 22%

MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 18%

OBJECTION: DISORDER IN THE COURT - Limelight 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hayden Skaggs - REEFER MADNESS - SCP 11%

Bear Golden - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Starlight Community Theater 10%

Tristin Miller - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zack Pepe - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 19%

Bear Golden - DRACULA - Starlight Community Theater 17%

Patti Suarez - POUND - Theatre Artists Studio 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Eliana Burns - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater 19%

Andrea Hough - MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 17%

Alex Palmatier - A WOLF AT THE DOOR - B3 Theater 15%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Desert Stages Theatre 28%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Starlight Community Theater 23%

NICKELODEON'S THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 16%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Phoenix Theatre 43%

CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 12%

CAMELOT - Phoenix Theatre 11%