SHREK THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Chandler Center for the Arts

Get ready for a fairy tale with a twist as Shrek The Musical comes to the Steena Murray Mainstage at Chandler Center for the Arts, for a three-performance run, March 13 through 15, 2026. Tickets start at $44 with $19 for youth and are available at chandlercenter.org.

Presented by Showtune Productions, this joyful, locally produced production brings the beloved ogre to life with a full live orchestra, choreography and movement, and an all-star cast of Valley musical theatre performers.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film, Shrek The Musical follows the unlikely hero Shrek as he sets off on a life-changing adventure with a wisecracking Donkey and a princess who refuses to be rescued. Packed with humor, heart, and larger-than-life characters, the show celebrates friendship, self-acceptance, and finding your own happily ever after.

Directed by Seth Reines with music direction by JR McAlexander, the production stars real-life married couple Jordan Bluth as Shrek and Kaitlynn Bluth as Fiona. The pair are familiar favorites on the Steena Murray Mainstage, most recently appearing in Beauty and the Beast and The Wizard of Oz. Their onstage chemistry brings added warmth and authenticity to the beloved fairy-tale duo.

They are joined by Jacody Weathers as Lord Farquaad, a versatile performer known for standout comedic roles in productions such as Frozen, Singin’ in the Rain, and Shrek the Musical, and Michael Thompson as Donkey, who makes his Showtune Productions debut after appearing in national tours including Paw Patrol Live: Heroes Unite as well as a wide range of musical theatre favorites.

Rounding out the featured cast are Laura Alarcon as the Dragon, Ellie Barrett Harvey as Gingy, and Wesley Bradstreet as the endearing Pinocchio, all well known to local audiences for their versatility, strong character work, and frequent appearances on Valley stages.

Additional cast includes Adam Guinn (Papa Bear), Allison Graham (Fairy Godmother), Caden Marshall (White Rabbit) Dominic Montufar (Young Shrek), Dorian Peterson (Mad Hatter), Gabriella Montufar (Young Fiona), Jon Landvick (Pig), Jonathan Meader (Big Bad Wolf), Kaitlyn Woodward (Elf), Katie Jurgemeyer (Humpty Dumpty), Katie Walsh (Ugly Duckling), Krista Monaghan (Witch), Marisa Brady (Mama Bear), Raul Sanchez (Thelonius), and Ryan Monaghan (Peter Pan).

Together, they bring to life the many colorful residents of Duloc and the fairy-tale world beyond, adding layers of visual storytelling and playful surprises throughout the production.

The creative team includes choreographer Brie Wadsworth-Gates, Costume Designer and wardrobe supervisor Celia Erickson, wig and make-up designer Josh Lutton-Law, and puppet designer Jenny Abeyta, whose imaginative dragon puppet helps bring the fantastical world of Duloc vividly to life.

Audiences will enjoy a vibrant, fully staged musical experience featuring dynamic choreography, expressive movement, and a live orchestra. The production features an original score by Tony Award–winning composer Jeanine Tesori and playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, whose celebrated collaborations include Fun Home, Kimberly Akimbo, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Perfect for families, theatre lovers, and first-time musical audiences alike, this high-energy production delivers heart, humor, and fun for all ages.

