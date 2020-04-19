Valley Stars Perform 420 Concert On Facebook LIVE!

Episode 4 of Garage Concert will be happening on 420! Seth Tucker joining forces with All Puppet Players and Hamlet Denmark for the first R-Rated Garage Concert/ Twisted and Fisted Show!! Oh yeah, expect bad words, and inappropriately hilarious shenanigans.

MONDAY, April 20th at 8pm

Watch on the All Puppet Players Facebook LIVE!!

Featuring Guest performers: Toby Yatso, Cassie Chilton, and Sime!

WARNING: It is going to be Naughty. I mean, kids can watch, if you're a cool parent....but...we won't be holding back.

(NOTE: Plan is to air the episode....and then delete it. So, watch it LIVE or not at all!)

Thank you to our Episode 4 is Sponsored by: Linda Yatso, The UBU Project, Lynn Timmons Edwards, Jacqueline Forero, Jennifer Jennifer Lynn Giralo, Carol Rosensteel, Brandon McGill, Tiffany Martinez, Lee Pomush, Kristi Keller, Sue & Sil Susan Ontiveros, and Jennifer Cafarella!

Special thanks to Brock Pro Entertainment, JALT Media, and The DAVIS Alliance.

Songs and guest stars are sponsored through grassroots donations, and proceeds will be used to help support the participating artists in this difficult time. If you are interested in sponsoring future performances or donating, please email ActingUpSeries@gmail.com or you can Venmo me @SethATucker !!

More information at www.SethATucker.com/Garage





