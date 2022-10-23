Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television to Present POLAROID STORIES

Performances will run from October 27 through November 6.

Oct. 23, 2022  

University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television to Present POLAROID STORIES

The School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) will present Polaroid Stories in the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona Oct. 27 - Nov. 6.

Based on Ovid's Metamorphoses and drawing from a series of interviews conducted with unhoused youths, playwright Naomi Iizuka presents a series of vignettes interweaving classical archetypes with contemporary characters in a tale of young people pushed to society's fringe.

The play is a presentation of TFTV's Arizona Repertory Theatre (ART), the public laboratory and showcase for the School's professional training programs.

Directed by ART Artistic Director Hank Stratton and featuring lighting design by Christopher Mason and scenic and projection design by Joe C. Klug, Polaroid Stories features a cast of students in TFTV's nationally ranked Acting/Musical Theatre program.

"In my research it became astonishingly clear to me how homelessness can happen to anyone in our society," says actor Alyssa DiRaimondo, who plays the role of Eurydice. "The characters in Polaroid Stories are based on real people and their stories. Retelling their stories as authentically as possible isn't just my goal, but my responsibility."

DiRaimondo joins cast members Caleb Files (playing the role of D), Brooke Gorman (Persephone/Semele), Ray Cuevas (Orpheus), Camden Stankus (Philomel), Bella Santoni (SKINHEADgirl), Alex Simpson (Narcissus), Emma Sage (Echo), Max Murray (SKINHEADboy) and Babacar Ba (G).

"Aided by mesmerizing lighting and projection design that echoes the mythology, it's our hope to bring into focus a largely unseen group of young people whose stories are personal, searing, singular yet universal," says Stratton. "The characters in this play and their stories are as temporary as the photographs that inspire its title, and yet the real-world challenges that unhoused youth face every day endure and demand our attention."

A post-show discussion on Nov. 4 will feature director Hank Stratton, cast and creatives in conversation with a representative from Fostering Success, the UArizona program focused on building community on campus for students who have experienced the foster care system, housing insecurity or homelessness.

Tickets: theatre.arizona.edu/shows/polaroid-stories


About the School of Theatre, Film & Television

The School of Theatre, Film & Television is a member of the Arizona Arts division at the University of Arizona. The school nurtures and develops artists and scholars via rigorous training and mentoring by dedicated faculty. Students have access to high-level internship, industry resources, and hands-on production experience. TFTV offers training programs to prepare students to succeed in a wide range of careers - in the industry, the arts, and higher education. Each year students can showcase their talents and tell compelling stories through plays, musicals, screenings and more. TFTV regularly ranks in The Wrap's "Top 50 Film Schools," Onstage's "Top 30 College Musical Theatre Programs" and "Top 30 College Theatre Design & Tech Programs."

Photo by Tim Fuller



