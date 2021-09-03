Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Twelfth Annual Herberger Theater Festival Of The Arts Begins, November 20

This popular event celebrates the arts in our community through performances, dance, visual art, live music, hands-on activities for kids, vendors, food, and more.

Sep. 3, 2021  

Twelfth Annual Herberger Theater Festival Of The Arts Begins, November 20

The twelfth annual Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts returns to downtown Phoenix on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:00am-6:00pm, at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street.

This popular event celebrates the arts in our community through performances, dance, visual art, live music, hands-on activities for kids, vendor market, food, aerials, craft beer and wine tasting and more! Proceeds benefit the Herberger Theater's Youth Outreach Programs.

The event is sponsored by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, Cable One, and Downtown Phoenix, Inc. For information, visit our Festival of the Arts page at HerbergerTheater.org. The theater's current health and safety protocols can be found here: HerbergerTheater.org/health-safety-protocols//


