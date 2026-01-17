Theatrikos Launches 2026 Season with CLUE

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatrikos Theatre Company launches its 2026 season with the fast-paced, laugh-out-loud murder mystery Clue, running February 19 to March 15 at Theatrikos Theatre Company in downtown Flagstaff.

Written by Sandy Rustin, the play is based on the iconic Paramount film and classic Hasbro board game. A remote mansion. Six enigmatic guests. One dead host. What follows is a dizzying race to uncover the truth. Led by the ever efficient Wadsworth the butler, suspects Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard navigate secret passageways, mounting bodies, and a web of deception. Packed with razor-sharp wit, precise physical comedy, and nonstop twists, Clue keeps audiences guessing and laughing until the final reveal.

"This production is the perfect way to kick off our 2026 season," said Jeremy Blunt, Executive Director of Theatrikos Theatre Company. "Clue combines smart comedy, technical ingenuity, and ensemble-driven storytelling, which are hallmarks of the kind of theatre we are committed to producing. It is accessible, wildly entertaining, and a celebration of live performance at its most joyful."

"Our play is based on the 1985 Clue movie, which I put up there with Back to the Future and Ghostbusters as the best comedies of the 80's," said Adam Wintz, who is directing the production. "It's an honor to direct this incredible play with a phenomenal cast who would make the likes of Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd proud."

The production features a talented ensemble of performers: Jeffrey McCarroll, Madison Nowland, Kai Bergland, Justin Phillips, Kayle Bond, Leslie Jones, Lauren Liddicoat, Dan Wilson, Isaac Mueske, Jeffrey Holmes, and Maia Engelthaler.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer, David Goldstein; Costume Designer, Erika Arlington; Lighting Designer, Kurt Ottinger; Sound Designer, Kelli Cvercko; Properties Artisan, Essie Windham and Production Stage Manager, Shari Snodgrass, whose combined artistry transforms the stage into a labyrinth of secrets, surprises, and slapstick chaos.

New for the 2026 season, Theatrikos is introducing Saturday matinee performances, expanding access and offering audiences more opportunities to experience live theatre.

The show will have a preview performance on February 19, and will run through March 15. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.