TheaterWorks YouthWorks to Close Out 2019/2020 Season with SHREK THE MUSICAL

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek. Shrek brings all of the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story (and the hero!) than meets the eyes.

Production:

Shrek the Musical

Venue:

Gyder Stage at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts

(10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria AZ 85345)

Dates:

May 8 - 24

Directed by:

Chris Hamby

Choreographed by:

Paul Pedersen

Musical Director:

Ken Goodenberger

Book and Lyrics by:

David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by:

Jeanine Tesori

Ticket Price:

$18

Tickets at:

Box Office (623) 815-7930, www.theaterworks.org





