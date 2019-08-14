TheaterWorks Presents Monty Python's SPAMALOT

The Tony Award-Winner for Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot, opens TheaterWorks' 34th season on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. This hilarious musical is lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail where audiences join King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table on their quest to find the Holy Grail featuring a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful show girls? Book and lyrics for the production written by Eric Idle; music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle.

Valley theater veteran, Peter Hill, takes on the role of Director for the production. Peter is returning to TheaterWorks after last season's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum which was just nominated for five AriZoni Awards for Theater Excellence, including Best Director and Best Overall Production.

Spamalot is full of numerous references to "Monty Python's Flying Circus" television skits like the Lumberjack Song, Spam, and the Dead Parrot Sketch, while some of Broadway's cherished musicals are skewered along the way including a spoof of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Fiddler on the Roof, Man of La Mancha, Les Miserables, and The Producers. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs.

The show features a stellar cast with some of the Valley's best talent. With Patrick Russo as King Arthur, Sonia Rodriguez Wood as Lady of the Lake, and Michael Stewart as Sir Robin to name a few. Choreography by Sarah Wiechman and musical direction by Jennifer Whiting Adams.

Tickets are now on sale for Monty Python's Spamalot. The production takes place in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) September 6-22, 2019.

Single tickets are $18-$38. To purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





