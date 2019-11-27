TheaterWorks Presents ANYTHING GOES

It's love at first sight for stowaway, Billy Crocker, when he sees the lovely Hope Harcourt, but is crushed to learn that she is betrothed to another. See him team up with an evangelical nightclub singer, public enemy number 13 and an array of other kooky characters to win her love in this madcap, hilarious musical comedy. Come aboard the SS American and experience music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of Boy Meets Girl. Anything Goes is a hilarious shipboard romp, wrapped around one of Cole Porter's most magical scores. It's Delightful, Delicious and De-Lovely!

Show Information:

Production: Anything Goes

Dates: February 21 - March 8, 2020

Directed by: Michael Kary

Choreographed by: Cydney Trent

Musical Director: Steve Hilderbrand

Music by and Lyrics: Cole Porter

Book by: Guy Bolton & P.G. Wodehouse

Ticket Price: $39/Adults $34/Seniors $18/Students & Youth

Tickets at: Box Office (623) 815-7930, www.theaterworks.org





