TheaterWorks Presents ANYTHING GOES
It's love at first sight for stowaway, Billy Crocker, when he sees the lovely Hope Harcourt, but is crushed to learn that she is betrothed to another. See him team up with an evangelical nightclub singer, public enemy number 13 and an array of other kooky characters to win her love in this madcap, hilarious musical comedy. Come aboard the SS American and experience music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of Boy Meets Girl. Anything Goes is a hilarious shipboard romp, wrapped around one of Cole Porter's most magical scores. It's Delightful, Delicious and De-Lovely!
Show Information:
Production: Anything Goes
Dates: February 21 - March 8, 2020
Directed by: Michael Kary
Choreographed by: Cydney Trent
Musical Director: Steve Hilderbrand
Music by and Lyrics: Cole Porter
Book by: Guy Bolton & P.G. Wodehouse
Ticket Price: $39/Adults $34/Seniors $18/Students & Youth
Tickets at: Box Office (623) 815-7930, www.theaterworks.org