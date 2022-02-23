Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Works Spring Break Theater Camp for Kids is March 13-18

Theater Works programs take place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345).

Feb. 23, 2022  

Theater Works' Theater Alive musical theater camp "Broadway Bonanza" will take place March 14-18 from 9 am to 4pm for youth ages 7-17 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. Registration is $240 and all participants must register by March 11.

Kids Camp is for children ages 7-12; Teen Camp is for children ages 13-17.

This fun-filled and fast-paced camp is especially for kids who love musical theater. Campers will be directed by theater professionals as they learn a showcase of musical numbers and choreography from popular Broadway shows, all in just one week.

No prior singing or dancing experience is required to join this camp. The fun will culminate with a sharing for family and friends at Theater Works on the final day of camp.

Extended youth care is available for an additional $100 for the week; see website for details.

In order to create a safe space and to keep our stages bright, wearing a mask is required for audience members attending Theater Works productions and for youth education participants. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival.

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org.



