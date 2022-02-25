Theater Works Announces CHILDREN OF EDEN As 1st Mainstream Production Of 2022 Season

Theater Works will debut its first 2022 Mainstage production with "Children of Eden," opening June 10 and running through the end of that month in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

The production will be directed by Theater Works' Artistic Director Chris Hamby with musical direction by Jennifer Adams and choreography by Paul Pedersen.

"Children of Eden" is based on the first 9 ½ chapters of The Book of Genesis and explores the age-old conflict of parents and children through the generations, first Father (God) with Adam and Eve, then Adam and Eve with their sons Cain and Abel, and finally Noah and his family.

From musical theatre greats, musical lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin and Wicked) and director John Caird (Royal Shakespeare Company, London Royal National Theatre, Canadian Opera Company) comes a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children and faith... not to mention centuries of unresolved family business. Adam, Eve, Noah and the "Father" who created them deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children.

Auditions for this production will happen in late March 2022.

In order to create a safe space for both audience members and actors and to keep our stages bright, wearing a mask is required for audience members attending Theater Works productions. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival.

One performance on June 18 at 2 pm, will be a "safety" performance featuring a no-beverage policy and either proof of full vaccination or Covid negative PCR test to attend.

Theater Works productions take place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345). For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org.