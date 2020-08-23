Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Artists Emergency Fund Raises Over $33,000

Article Pixel

The fund surpassed its goal of $20,000.

Aug. 23, 2020  
Theater Artists Emergency Fund Raises Over $33,000

The Theater Artists Emergency Fund has surpassed its goal of $20,000 and raised $33,429, Tucson.com reports.

"Theater production comes together through collaborative community efforts, and our community is stepping up to support the workforce who dedicate their time to bringing our stories of humanity to life," said Adriana Gallego, executive director of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Read more on Tucson.com.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is administering the Theater Artists Emergency Fund with support from the Arizona Daily Star and the Artists Emergency Fund Committee, a community organized committee. The purpose of the community-advised fundraiser and resulting funds is to provide relief awards to theater workers in Southern Arizona, both full and part-time, in light of economic hardship due to cancellations arising from COVID-19 ongoing pandemic.


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • AZ Puppet Theater Will Present Drive-In Productions of LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD and OLD MACDONALD
  • Ballet Arizona Starts New Season With Several New Board Members
  • Eliana Pipes Wins 2020 Arizona Theatre Company National Latinx Playwriting Award for DREAM HOU$E
  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
  • 9 Rachel Bay Jones Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!