Theater Artists Emergency Fund Raises Over $33,000

The Theater Artists Emergency Fund has surpassed its goal of $20,000 and raised $33,429, Tucson.com reports.

"Theater production comes together through collaborative community efforts, and our community is stepping up to support the workforce who dedicate their time to bringing our stories of humanity to life," said Adriana Gallego, executive director of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is administering the Theater Artists Emergency Fund with support from the Arizona Daily Star and the Artists Emergency Fund Committee, a community organized committee. The purpose of the community-advised fundraiser and resulting funds is to provide relief awards to theater workers in Southern Arizona, both full and part-time, in light of economic hardship due to cancellations arising from COVID-19 ongoing pandemic.

