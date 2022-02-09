The Wood Brothers To Show True Brotherly Love During Scottsdale Arts Performance

The Wood Brothers are welcoming audiences into their family, along with the acclaimed up-and-coming singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt, to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 23.

The Wood Brothers are an American roots band consisting of brothers Chris and Oliver Wood, as well as multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. Chris and Oliver formed the band when they reunited after pursuing their own musical careers.

The brothers separated when Oliver moved to Atlanta, where he played guitar and sang before founding King Johnson, a group that released six albums of blues-inspired R&B, funk and country over 12 years. Meanwhile, Chris studied jazz bass at the New England Conservatory of Music and moved to New York City. In 1992, Chris co-founded Medeski Martin & Wood, which released two dozen albums over two decades.

After pursuing separate musical careers for 15 years, the brothers performed together in North Carolina in 2001.

"This is The Wood Brothers' first-time playing Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts," said Abbey Messmer, programming director at the center. "Our hall is the perfect listening room to experience incredible musicians such as these. Their soulful harmonies and sincere storytelling style will leave folks grateful they came out."

"Kingdom In My Mind" follows The Wood Brothers' most recent studio release, 2018's "One Drop Of Truth," which hit number one on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and garnered the band their first Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album. Tracks from the record racked up roughly 8 million streams on Spotify alone, and the band took the album on the road for extensive tour dates in the United States and Europe.

Opening for The Wood Brothers is musician Katie Pruitt. Her 2020 debut album, "Expectations," finds Pruitt exploring complex emotional ground, covering topics such as mental illness, toxic relationships, and the frustration and difficulties of growing up gay in the Christian South. Released last spring to overwhelming praise, NPR Music called the album "stunning," saying it "radiates so much empathy and love and understanding."

Pruitt has continued to receive widespread attention since her debut, having been highlighted as a Rolling Stone "Artist You Need To Know," one of NPR Music's "Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch In 2019" and Southwest Magazine's "Artists on the Rise." She has also been featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, as well as CBS Mornings, performing as part of their Saturday Sessions series.

Valley audience members can become a part of this family reunion in person at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Tickets start at $36. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).

All guests age 12 and older must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test, taken within 72 hours of the performance date, along with photo ID, to attend performances. As an alternative, guests may provide proof of full vaccination. Masks are highly encouraged to protect artists, staff and patrons. For full health and safety protocols, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/covid-19-response.