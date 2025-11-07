The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present Grand Opening Of New Theatre At Applause! Gala 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Phoenix Theatre Company will present Applause! Gala 2025: Grand Opening a night dedicated to honoring the visionaries, humanitarians, and dreamers who have helped shape Arizona's arts landscape. The annual celebration also marks the grand opening of the Dr. Stacie J. & Richard J Stephenson Theatre, ushering in a new chapter for the 105-year-old institution.

Led by Honorary Chair Sally Pope, the black-tie gala will bring together supporters for an unforgettable evening featuring a one-of-a-kind musical production written and directed by Producing Artistic Director Michael Barnard, performed inside the state-of-the-art Dr. Stacie J. & Richard J Stephenson Theatre. Guests will enjoy a curated dinner and live entertainment, honoring those who have made a lasting impact on Arizona's arts and education community.

The 2025 honorees include Michael Kruke (Visionary Award), Jan and Tom Lewis (Humanitarian Award), Catherine Tuton (Woman Who Cares), Fred and Jami Pryor (Lifetime Achievement), Jeff and Nancy Werner (Angel of Our Art), and Jay Franke and David Herro (Men of Character).

"This moment is the bridge between where we've been and where we're going. The Dr. Stacie J. & Richard J Stephenson Theatre is our leap toward the next century of creativity," said Michael Barnard, Producing Artistic Director. "This theatre stands as a beacon for what's possible when art and community move in harmony."

The evening's success builds upon decades of community investment. Since its founding in 1920, The Phoenix Theatre Company has grown from a single-stage operation into Arizona's largest producing theatre, serving thousands each year through its productions and outreach initiatives like Partners That Heal, which brings therapeutic theatre into hospitals and care centers statewide.

Funds from the gala benefit the Theatre's annual fund, which sustains year-round productions and outreach programs like Partners That Heal and the inclusive Summer Camp, providing creative opportunities for children of all abilities. Additional giving opportunities remain available and will be matched to support the final stages of the Stephenson Theatre campaign.