The Phoenix Theatre Company To Offer Its 12th Season Of Summer Of Dance, This Year Online

Across the state, retailers, gyms and fitness providers are reopening for public use. The Phoenix Theatre Company is taking an extra step to keep its staff, artists and patrons safe by offering its programming online. As Summer of Dance enters its 12th season The Phoenix Theatre Company is keeping the rhythm alive by moving dance classes online.

"Summer of Dance is about developing skill, sweating and having fun," says Robbie Harper, associate artistic director and Summer of Dance program director, "it's not about competing-we've created a community where we encourage each other to push beyond our boundaries while developing physical control and expression."

Summer of Dance is a safe space to learn, sweat and have fun. Everyone is welcome regardless of how they identify, skill level and background. Classes are open to all dancers age 10 and up. Offerings range from basic technique and skills, musical theatre combinations and classes tailored to different styles. Dancers can expect a different combination every class and the basics of different styles are reinforced to build confidence, flexibility and mastery.

Classes start June 1 and continue until July 23. Classes are offered Monday through Friday at 5pm, 6:15pm and 7:30pm. This year, pass prices have been lowered to provide options for every budget. After purchase, dancers will receive a private link to access classes via Zoom. To learn more and sign up, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com/summerofdance. To learn more about The Phoenix Theatre Company's digital programming, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com and follow its Facebook and Instagram.

