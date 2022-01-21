The Phoenix Boys Choir to Perform GLORIOUS REVERBERATION

Accompanied by the majestic sounds of the grand pipe organ, The Phoenix Boys Choir will perform GLORIOUS REVERBERATION on Saturday March 19 at 7 pm at First United Methodist Church of Mesa, and Sunday March 20 at 3 pm at First United Methodist Church of Phoenix.

Tickets range from $15 - $25, (kids 12 and under are free) and are on sale at boyschoir.org.



The centerpiece of the program will be Louis Vierne's, Messe Solennelle Op. 16. Composed in 1899, this masterwork has been described as an harmonically opulent feast featuring the angelic voices of the choir in conjunction with the colorful grandeur of the pipe organ.

The piece has not been performed in Arizona for over a decade, and features the Phoenix Boys Choir Town Choir, Tour Choir, Young Men's Ensemble, and Masters Men's Choir. The incomparable Dr. Jeremy Peterman will perform on organ.



The concert also includes secular and sacred works spanning 1850 - 1950 including titles composed by professors, colleagues, and contemporaries of Louis Vierne.



As a bonus, this performance will be preceded by a concert discussion sharing the musical brilliance, life, and historical significance of Vierne's choral and organ output on the repertoire of Western classical music.



Phoenix Boys Choir's Glorious Reverberation concerts are supported by the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



PHOENIX BOYS CHOIR GLORIOUS REVERBERATION Featuring Messe Solennelle Op.16

PERFORMANCES:﻿ Saturday, March 19, 2022 - 7:00 pm First United Methodist Church of Mesa 15 E 1st Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210

Sunday, March 20, 2022 - 3:00 pm First United Methodist Church of Phoenix 5510 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85013

TICKETS: $15 - $25 (Kids 12 and under free)

INFO: boyschoir.org or 602-469-0480