The Nash Welcomes Naquana Borrero As Director Of Development And Communications

The Nash has announced Naquana Borrero, CFRE as the Director of Development and Communications. Naquana joins the organization's executive team and as the agency's chief fundraiser,is responsible for leading all philanthropic fund development and communications efforts for both the performance venue, and the educational programming provided by the Southwest's premier Jazz venue.

Naquana joins at a time of growth and expansion for the organization, which was the recent recipient of a gift from the Virginia Piper Charitable Trust on its historic "Day of Giving", where more than $123 million was gifted in surprise grants to local nonprofits.

"We are so fortunate to have an individual of Naquana's extraordinary background and expertise join our organization as we celebrate our first decade in operation," said Joel Goldenthal, Executive Director of The Nash. "Naquana has what it takes to help us to build upon our success by further expanding our diverse community and developing the financial capacity that is essential to our sustainability for the future."

Naquana joins The Nash after completing a Covid-focused fundraising assignment in the Tucson region to provide housing and food assistance for those in need, as well as raising funds for the region's first medical respite center serving individuals experiencing homelessness. Previously, Naquana had served at Community Legal Services, the State's largest nonprofit law firm, where she was the Director of Development and Communications overseeing all funding, outreach and communications for the organization, including the agency's recent rebranding efforts. She was responsible for creating legal outreach partnerships for both the Veteran and Faith-based communities. In addition, she is the owner of Bella Vita Consulting Group, a consulting firm focusing on fundraising, DEI, and board development in the nonprofit and political arena. Naquana has also worked on behalf of low-income students, serving as Director of Development and Community Relations and McKinney Vento Coordinator for Empower College Prep Charter School Network in Phoenix.

"I am thrilled to join the team at The Nash. They are a pivotal part of the arts community here in Arizona, with a rich history of providing high quality jazz performances and excellent educational opportunities through their ensembles and workshops. It is also a wonderful gift to be able to step back into the musical world with this position and I am looking forward to working with the team to bring the organization to the next level."

Naquana holds a Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE) licensure, a master's degree in Nonprofit Management and graduate certificate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In addition, she holds two bachelor's degrees in Music and is a trained classical vocalist. She serves on the Board of Directors for Arizona Squash and the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP)-Greater Arizona Chapter. Naquana also serves as the current Vice President of Young Nonprofit Professionals Network (YNPN-AZ) and is a proud member of Valley Leadership Class 40 and the African American Leadership Institute's cohort #10. She resides in the Valley with her husband.

To reach Naquana and learn more about how you can support The Nash, contact her at naquana@thenash.org.