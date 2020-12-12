Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces Two More Chances To See DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced two more chances to see The Dinosaur Christmas Revue. Performances run Saturday, December 19 and Thursday, December 24 at 10:00am.

Join the merry crew of dinosaurs as they gather to celebrate the season and put on a show in this festive NEW offering for the holidays! It's a holly jolly good time for the whole family with singing, dancing, jokes and more.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit
https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


