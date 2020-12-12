The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces Two More Chances To See DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE
Performances run Saturday, December 19 and Thursday, December 24 at 10:00am.
Join the merry crew of dinosaurs as they gather to celebrate the season and put on a show in this festive NEW offering for the holidays! It's a holly jolly good time for the whole family with singing, dancing, jokes and more.Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit
https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm. The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org