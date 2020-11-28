The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announce Holiday Lineup
Shows include The Elves and the Shoemaker and The Dinosaur Christmas Revue!
The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced its lineup of upcoming holiday shows.
Check them out below!
The Elves and the Shoemaker
Saturday, December 5 at 10:00am and Sunday, December 6 at 2:00pm
In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help the kindly shoemaker and his wife.
The Dinosaur Christmas Revue
Saturday, December 12 at 10:00am; Sunday, December 13 at 2:00pm;
Saturday, December 19 at 10:00am; AND Thursday, December 24 at 10:00am
Join this merry crew of dinosaurs as they gather to celebrate the season and put on a
show in this festive NEW offering for the holidays!