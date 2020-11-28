Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announce Holiday Lineup

Shows include The Elves and the Shoemaker and The Dinosaur Christmas Revue!

Nov. 28, 2020  

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced its lineup of upcoming holiday shows.

Check them out below!

The Elves and the Shoemaker

Saturday, December 5 at 10:00am and Sunday, December 6 at 2:00pm

In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help the kindly shoemaker and his wife.

The Dinosaur Christmas Revue

Saturday, December 12 at 10:00am; Sunday, December 13 at 2:00pm;
Saturday, December 19 at 10:00am; AND Thursday, December 24 at 10:00am

Join this merry crew of dinosaurs as they gather to celebrate the season and put on a
show in this festive NEW offering for the holidays!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


