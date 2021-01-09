The Great AZ Puppet Theater Announces OLD MACDONALD and CINDERELLA

The Great AZ Puppet Theater has announced upcoming productions of "Old MacDonald" and "Cinderella." Learn more below!

Old MacDonald

Saturday, January 16 at 10am

Drive-In Puppet Show

Get out of the house and get down to the puppet theater for a bigger, bolder version of "Old MacDonald." There's lots of zany barnyard fun to be had with Old Mac and his farm animal friends in this funny, sing-along show. Drive up, tune in, and enjoy this classic from the comfort and safety of your own car!

Cinderella

Saturday, January 23 at 10am

Sunday, January 24 at 2pm

Drive-In Puppet Show

A beautiful girl, a wicked step-family, a fairy godmother, a handsome prince and transparent footwear all add up to true love, lots of laughs and happily-ever-after in this extremely popular, award-winning version of the famous fairy tale.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org