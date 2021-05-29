The Great AZ Puppet Theater Announces Changes to Schedule

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced a change to its upcoming schedule. The venue will not be re-opening indoors until Saturday, June 12 and then the schedule will be as follows (subject to change):

The Little Engine That Could

Saturday June 12 at 10am & 2pm; Sunday June 13 at 2pm

One weekend only! Join in for this brand new show that tells the famous tale of the optimistic little engine who faces a seemingly impossible task.

Advance purchase is required. Tickets are $12 for adults (ages 13+), and $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ .

Also, please visit otheur website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

