The Arts at Ascension to Celebrate A Week of Love for Valentines Day

The Arts at Ascension has announced a pair of concerts to celebrate "A Week of Love Music" for Valentine's Day, featuring performances by the Women's Orchestra of Arizona (WOA) and the Arizona Masterworks Chorale (AMC) at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley. Masks are required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status.

i??On Sunday, February 6 at 3:00 PM, the Women's Orchestra of Arizona presents "Feel the Love," an afternoon of romantic music including Franz Lehar's Merry Widow Overture, the Intermezzo from Carmen Suite No. 1 by Georges Bizet, Ethyl Smyth's Serenade in D, and a medley of some of the greatest love songs. Free tickets are required, available through WOA's website at womensorchestraarizona.com/concerts.

Then on Sunday, February 13 at 3:00 PM, the Arizona Masterworks Chorale presents "Love From Sea to Sea," where love, both lost and gained, is in the air with Steven Sondheim's Send in the Clowns, A Boy and A Girl by Eric Whitacre, If Music be the Food of Love by David Dickau, and more. Soprano Jacquelyn Island and mezzo-soprano Claire Penneau will appear as featured artists. Tickets are available online at the Chorale's website, arizonamasterworks.com, and at the door.