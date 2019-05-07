TRUST ME, I'M A DOCTOR Comes To Fountain HIlls Theater

Copperstate Productions is pleased to announce the opening of a hilarious new farce Trust Me, I'm a Doctor

Doctor Berger has met the gorgeous new neighbor. His wife & daughter are leaving town for the weekend! What's a doctor to do?!

A brand new, hilarious farce brings together that philandering doctor, his new male nurse, his scatter-brained receptionist in a wild sex comedy. Add to the mix a wildly sexy neighbor, a confused fiancé and an agent from the CDC determined to quarantine the whole crazy bunch and you have a wild weekend binge the likes of which have not been seen before!

Trust Me, I'm a Doctor is produced by Copperstate Productions, written and directed by Peter J. Hill.

Trust Me, I'm a Doctor is not recommended for children. Trust Me, I'm a Doctor will play June 28 - August 4, 2019 in the Mainstage of The Fountain Hills Theater. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $33.00. Veteran, Active Duty, Senior and Group discounts available through the Box Office and at the theater's website www.fhtaz.org.

All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 and at our website at www.fhtaz.org. Hours are 10:00 AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Copperstate Productions Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.





