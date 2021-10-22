THE NUTCRACKER Brings Magic To The Holidays With Enhanced Experiences

Get ready for visions of sugar plums, mouse kings and sparkling Swarovski crystals. Ballet Arizona is proud to announce its 36th year of The Nutcracker performances, choreographed by renowned Artistic Director Ib Andersen.

The Nutcracker will run from December 10-24 for a total of 15 performances, with afternoon and evening shows at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix. All performances are accompanied with live music by The Phoenix Symphony.

In 2013, The New York Times' senior dance critic Alastair Macaulay hailed Ib Andersen's The Nutcracker "one of the three finest productions" of the nearly 20 versions he attended around the country. Ballet Arizona, the Valley's only professional ballet company, created the production in 2006 at a cost of $1.8 million.

The beloved ballet tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She encounters the frightful Mouse King before embarking on a wondrous journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Young and old alike will experience the many special effects, including the Christmas tree that "grows" to 40 feet, 200 pounds of "snow" falling during the snow scene and the firing of cannons onstage.

Ticket prices for The Nutcracker start at $25, with discounts offered for seniors, students, military and groups. To ensure lowest ticket prices and purchase enhanced experiences, buy exclusively through Ballet Arizona. Tickets and packages can be purchased by calling 602.381.1096 or visiting balletaz.org.