Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LITTLE RED HEN to be Presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

pixeltracker

Showtimes are Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm (subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm).

Oct. 22, 2021  
THE LITTLE RED HEN to be Presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present "THE LITTLE RED HEN" November 5-21. Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? A fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

SHOWTIMES: Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm (subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm)

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit their website at www.azpuppets.org for their current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Flower Bandana
Hadestown Flower Bandana
Jagged Little Pill Logo Magnet
Jagged Little Pill Logo Magnet
Summer Hot Stuff Unisex Muscle Tank
Summer Hot Stuff Unisex Muscle Tank

More Hot Stories For You

  • NEVERMORE—The Fantastic Terrors Of Edgar Allan Poe is Now Playing at Coggeshall Farm
  • Apollinaire Theatre Company Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
  • SENSE AND SENSIBILITY to be Presented at Braintree High School This November
  • Boston International Kids Film Festival Returns For The Ninth Year November 19