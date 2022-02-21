The Little Engine That Could comes to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater next month! Performances run March 4-13. Join in for the famous tale of the optimistic little engine who faces a seemingly impossible task.

The story is based on the American folk tale, made famous in 1930 by author Watty Piper. When an engine carrying cars full of good food and toys for children on the other side of the mountain breaks down, she must call upon other engines for help. After bigger, stronger, older engines ignore her pleas, it's up to one brave little engine with an "I think I can!" attitude to try to get the job done.

This version was developed last year to wrap up the theatre's pandemic run of drive-in shows, and will be performed by staff puppeteer/assistant artistic director Gwen Bonar.

Recommended for ages 3 and up.

SHOWTIMES: Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm (subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm)

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org