THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD Begins in August at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will reopen its doors on August 21, 2025, following a brief closure from August 7–17, with a heartwarming production of THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD. The family-friendly show will run through September 20 and brings the beloved tale of perseverance and optimism to life onstage.

An American classic, The Little Engine That Could tells the story of a determined little train who faces a big challenge—and triumphs through grit and positivity. Famous for its rallying cry of “I think I can!,” this timeless story is perfect for young audiences and anyone in need of an uplifting message.

Performances take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 10:00 AM, and Sundays at 11:00 AM.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Admission is $15 for adults (ages 13+) and $10 for children (ages 0–12). Tickets can be purchased by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0 or visiting greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. For reservations, directions, and more information, call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 or visit www.azpuppets.org.