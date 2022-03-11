T.A. Burrows Will Perform in Swing Street Cafe at Fountain Hills Theater

Fountain Hills Theater announces the next in its series of concerts, Swing Street Café. The great jazz standards are some of America's most treasured songs. They include timeless works penned by legendary composers such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, and many others. Act Two Productions celebrates some of those wonderful tunes with a contemporary production entitled, Swing Street Café.

In this unique hour-long show, award-winning entertainer T.A. Burrows takes you uptown to his favorite nightspot. It's a lively little after-hours place located on the corner of Swing Street and Memory Lane, where T.A. will serve up 20 swingin' jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. You'll delight to his sophisticated stylings of such popular hits as Night and Day, Bye Bye Blackbird, Embraceable You, Stormy Weather, and many others. And between "courses," T.A. will keep you amused with humorous anecdotes. Featuring memorable songs and lots of laughs, Swing Street Café is more than just another nostalgic show. It's a swingin' hot nightspot dishing out some of America's most revered, legendary music.

Swing Street Café will play Saturday, April 16th at 2PM. Individual concert tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. The performance will take place at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too stage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday.