Submissions Sought For ROAR! A CELEBRATION Presented By The Bridge Initiative

The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre is calling for submissions from local as well as national theatremakers for their next project, ROAR! A Celebration. The event will act as a benefit for The Bridge Initiative's future programming, and all proceeds will be split with a charity (TBA) whose work impacts womxn's issues.

The evening will consist of curated theatrical work, including spoken text, song, dance, as well as performance pieces. The submission prompts artists to explore what it means to be a womxn in 2019, including issues like #metoo, Say Her Name, Women's March, anti-abortion legislation, gun control, "Grab her by the pussy," missing and murdered Indigenous women, family separations, body shaming, and more.

Artists of all genders are invited submit PDFs or videos for consideration. Submissions should be sent to RoarBridgeInit@gmail.com and must be received by midnight July 15th. Full submission guidelines at www.bridgeinit.org/call-for-submissions.

ROAR! A Celebration will be presented at 7:30pm Saturday, September 14th, 2019, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado, Tempe, AZ 85281. Full creative team to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You