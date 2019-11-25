For the 10th consecutive year, Space 55 presents "A Bloody Mary Christmas," the longest running original holiday production in the Valley of the Sun. To celebrate season 10 of "The Christmas musical for people who hate Christmas and musicals," Space 55 is reuniting the play's original cast for a special weekend of shows. Bookending the reunion shows are opening and closing weekends featuring an all-new cast.

"A Bloody Mary Christmas" is a holiday musical comedy about three Sun City retirees who sing, dance and drink themselves silly as they battle a heartless homeowner's association that tries to evict them from their condo on Christmas Eve.

Original Cast: Shawna Franks, Stacey Reed, Jacque Arend & Richard Briggs Shows: Dec. 13-15

New Cast: Emili Gross, Julie Peterson, Nicole Underwood & Jacob Stovall Shows: Dec. 6-8 & Dec. 20-22

"A Bloody Mary Christmas" is written by Jacque Arend, Shawna Franks, Denny Guge and Stacey Reed, and features songs by Dangerville and Samson Says. Both 2019 productions are directed by Steve Wilcox.

"A Bloody Mary Christmas" has become a holiday favorite, despite ─ or perhaps because of ─ its raunchy, irreverent take on the season. It is considered R-rated for the kind of language that you won't hear in "A Christmas Carol."





