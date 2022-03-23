Southwest Shakespeare Company to Present MOJADA: A MEDEA IN LOS ANGELES

Southwest Shakespeare Company has announced that their award-winning production MOJADA: A MEDEA IN LOS ANGELES will be coming to the famed Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West Pavilion Theater in Scottsdale. It will run in Scottsdale from April 28th to May 8th.

Tickets can be purchased at swshakespeare.org or by calling (480) 435-6868.

Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles, the winner of the 2021 Broadway World Award for Most Anticipated Production of a Play, has been staged at Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Getty in Los Angeles, and is only possible here by special permission of the playwright.

Mojada is the story of a Mexican immigrant family in parallel with the classic Greek Tragedy, Medea. The classic tale of betrayal and revenge set among the pulsating rhythms and passions of the Barrios of Los Angeles. It is written by Mac Arthur Genius Awardee Luis Alfaro, and directed by Micha Espinosa with dramaturgy by Vice Provost of Arizona State University Head of Inclusion and Community Engagement (Oregon Shakespeare Festival Dramaturg and Southwest Shakespeare Company Board Member), Dr. Tiffany Ana Lopez and Max Plata.

Micha Espinosa is an international teaching artist, activist, and voice specialist in culturally inclusive pedagogies. She's a professor at Arizona State University and affiliate faculty with ASU's School of Transborder Studies & the Sidney Poitier New American Film School. Espinosa is also the Lead Teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework (FV), trainer for the FV Teacher Certification & Artistic Director for FV Institute, and holds a BFA from Stephens College and an MFA in Acting from U.C. San Diego). She is an award-winning editor of Monologues

for Latino Actors & Scenebook for Latinx Actors, as well as a core member of Guillermo Gomez Pena's performance art collective, La Pocha Nostra. She is passionate about social justice in actor training, global and feminist perspectives, and the voz (voice) cultural.

Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles is designed by a creative team featuring Jessica Flores (Costume Designer), Natalie Payan (Sound Designer), Adriano Cabral (Voice & Text Coach), Beau Heckman (Props Designer), and Stacey Walston (Technical Director). Production Stage Manager is MJ Beckett, the Assistant Stage Manager is Dylan Prentis, the Director of Production is Stacey Walston, the Artistic Director Debra Ann Byrd and the Executive Producer is Mary Way.

Featured in the cast are Bethany Baca, Carlos Sanchez Beltran, Gustavo A. Flores, Angela Gonzalez, Hamblet J. Lemus, Alejandra Luna, and Greta Skelly.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST SHAKESPEARE COMPANY:

Now celebrating its 28th season, Southwest Shakespeare Company, has been the standard-bearer for classical theatre in Arizona, expanding the classical audience in the Phoenix area beyond its home in Mesa to the communities and venues of Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix-proper, Peoria and more. In recent years SSC has brought the larger world of the theatre to Arizona, hosting and presenting classical, literary-themed productions from across the country and around the world; from the Harlem Shakespeare Festival to the Fringe Festivals of Los Angeles and London, England. SSC is now, and always has been, a company guided by the theatrical vision of William Shakespeare: an education-based company utilizing simple theatricality to cultivate audience imagination and participation in the fundamental human act of storytelling. These original principles are the reason for our formation, the blueprint for our future, and the story of our history.