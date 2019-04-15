Sonoran Desert Chorale Announces Auditions

Auditions for membership in the Sonoran Desert Chorale will take place onThursday evening, May 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 15 E First Ave, Mesa. Auditions will be scheduled by appointment.

All voice parts are welcome to audition. Singers must be at least 19 years old.

With the retirement of Jeff Harris, Founding Director, at the end of the current 25th Anniversary Season, the Chorale will go forward under the leadership of Dr. Carric Smolnik.

For information about the Chorale, please go to SonoranDesertChorale.org

To arrange an audition time, please email auditionsSDC@gmail.com

About the Chorale

Sonoran Desert Chorale was founded in 1994 and was led by Music Director Jeff Harris until his retirement in 2019. Since its inception, the group has become a highly regarded and sophisticated choral organization, presenting musical compositions from cultures around the globe as well as important pieces from the European and American music traditions. Concerts frequently include guest performances and collaborations with distinguished artists and organizations in the community such as the Phoenix Children's Chorus, The Southwest Brass, Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band and the Four Seasons Symphony. The Chorale has engaged in six international concert tours, with performances throughout Europe, including Venice, Rome, Florence, Vienna, Salzburg, Prague, Budapest, Ljubljana, Bayeux, Chartres, Galway, Dublin, and Edinburgh. The Chorale was invited to perform with Broadway superstar Michael Crawford for the inaugural concert of the $150 million Mesa Arts Center. The Chorale was selected to appear at the Western Division Convention of the American Choral Directors Association in Salt Lake City, UT.

SonoranDesertChorale.org





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You