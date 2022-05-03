Scottsdale Welcomes Reborn Arizona Concours D'Elegance In January 2023

The Arizona Concours d'Elegance returns as the highlight of Arizona Car Week in January 2023, partnering with Scottsdale Arts to bring some of the world's rarest and most valuable collector cars for display at Scottsdale Civic Center.

The Concours will occupy the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center, bordered by Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA). Tickets for this extraordinary display of automotive design will go on sale June 1, 2022, and be available through the Scottsdale Arts box office. Spectators are encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid missing out.

"Scottsdale Arts and the city of Scottsdale are thrilled to welcome this premier automotive event to our calendar of arts and entertainment," said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts.

The Concours will invite about 100 select automobiles to be considered for judging and exhibition, with the best among them awarded class prizes and the coveted Best of Show.

The event, formerly held at the Arizona Biltmore Resort, is a curated and judged exhibition of select collector cars spanning all eras; the name Concours d'Elegance is a French term meaning "competition of excellence." Arizona Car Week is the annual international gathering of high-powered collector car auctions and other automotive-related events.

"We believe Scottsdale is the perfect home for this event and a great compliment to the internationally recognized auctions happening the same week in Scottsdale," said Ed Winkler, co-director of the Arizona Concours d'Elegance.

For more information about this premier event, visit ArizonaConcours.com.