Scottsdale Musical Theater Presents Live Streamed Concert

The concert will be streamed September 5th and 13th, and feature Addam Donada, Amy Faithe, Matt Newhard, Ryan Parker and Alexus Poulette.

SMTC is producing a Live Streaming concert featuring a full evening of some of the best songs from some of Broadway's Best Shows. With the coronavirus pandemic shuttering all performance venues and leaving live theater audiences with no outlets to enjoy their favorite Broadway musicals, SMTC is hoping in a small way to fill that void with this live streamed event: "Best of Broadway: Hit Songs from Hit Musicals". The concert will be streamed on Saturday, September 5th @ 8pm PT and on Sunday, September 13th @ 7pm PT.

Our live stream concert will feature the vocal talents of Addam Donada, Amy Faithe, Matt Newhard, Ryan Parker and Alexus Poulette. All five performers have been seen in many SMTC productions as well as in numerous other productions and venues around the valley. SMTC Musical Director Joni Van Rossum will be at the keyboards. We will be filming at a local Phoenix area venue and all video production will be handled by Gotham Arts HD.

And to add to the fun, SMTC is making the entire evening a trivia challenge. As people watch the concert from the comfort of their own homes, they can keep track of the title of each song and the show it's from, and then email us back with their answers. The first twenty-five people from each night who name all the songs and shows correctly will win a $10 Amazon Gift Card.

Streaming times are Saturday, September 5th @ 8pm PT and on Sunday, September 13th @ 7pm PT.

Virtual Tickets are on sale for $15 and can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com. Once purchased, an email will automatically sent out providing the viewing link for the specified date and time.

