Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts to Highlight Stories of Ukraine War Survivors

“Embroidered with Pain,” a new exhibition using the language of traditional Ukrainian hand embroidery to encode stories of sexual violence survivors during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, will open April 3 inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

The new exhibition will remain on display through August 3, 2025, at the ArtReach Space gallery inside the Center, 7380 E 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251.

“Embroidered with Pain” is presented by Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, a department of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts, in partnership with Cactus & Tryzub, a Ukrainian support volunteer initiative, and the Ukrainian American Society of Tucson.

Irene Amrine, co-founder at Cactus & Tryzub, said that by bringing the exhibition to the United States, she aims to amplify the voices of Ukrainians — women, men and children — who survived sexual violence during the occupation and bravely spoke out.

“We must bring attention to these horrific war crimes today, not wait until the war is over,” Amrine said. “Justice delayed is justice denied, and these voices must not be silenced. It is our hope that this exhibition will be shown in every state, raising awareness of the trauma endured by the people of Ukraine.”

The exhibition will feature five stories about five fictional women survivors based on real events. These stories were transformed into symbolic ornaments and embroidered onto five traditional Ukrainian cloths, known as "rushnyks."

A rushnyk holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, playing a role in key life events such as birth, wedding, death and healing. Accompanied by an interactive website, visitors will be able to decipher these traditional Ukrainian ornaments to learn about the story encoded in each.

“Embroidered with Pain” aims to communicate a vital message to survivors: recovery is possible, and seeking help is the first step.

Olya Johnson, co-founder of Cactus & Tryzub, said there are multiple reasons why “Embroidered with Pain” will exhibit in the United States, but the one that is dearest to her is a message to everyone who has ever been subjected to sexual violence or assault.

“Even in the darkest hour, there will be hope and light one day,” Johnson said. “The recovery will not be easy or fast, in many cases it will be everlasting, but there is hope and healing. Our hope is that the stories and inspired artwork of those who survived the war, the sexual violence, will bring strength to those around us that need it.”

Visitors can see “Embroidered with Pain” in the ArtReach Space gallery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Aug. 3, 2025. The center is closed on Mondays.

