Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces 2020–21 Season Preview

cottsdale Center for the Performing Arts announces an exciting season filled with performances featuring celebrated artists, local creatives, fan favorites and new discoveries. This season, Julia Chacón's intimate Flamenco performances include more opportunities for families, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro who delights all ages, classical performances highlighting emerging talents and veterans of the stage, theatre and comedy acts sure to cause contagious laughter and so much more. The Center presents this 2020-21 season as an opportunity for its patrons to reconnect to and recover with the arts and its community.



A new series at the Center spotlights local artists in the virtual music series Summer Streams that patrons can enjoy from their devices, and the expansion of the Jazz Lounge series featuring favorite Valley jazz musicians with special thematic projects.



Scottsdale Arts ONE Members can purchase single tickets for the below performances beginning Tuesday, June 16. General single tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 30.



Scottsdale Arts' reopening plan includes:

- Theaters, bathrooms and high-touch areas cleaned and sanitized throughout the day.

- Customer service counters including bar, box office and retail spaces taking additional sanitary and safety precautions.

- Staff, volunteers and all visitors within the indoor buildings required to wear masks. (ADA accommodations allowed)

- Hand sanitizer stations available throughout public spaces.

- Seating options in theaters physically spaced (with varying sized seating groups available) and distancing relaxed as criteria is met according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

For a full list of safety measures visit ScottsdaleArts.org.

Schedule of performances (subject to change):

Summer Streams

Nayo Jones Trio on Friday, June 26, 2020, 6 p.m.

Geibral Elisha on Wednesday, July 17, 2020, 6 p.m.

Big Pete Pearson with Scotty Spenner on Friday, July 31, 2020, 6 p.m.

Jaleo on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, 6 p.m.

Eloni Yawn on Aug. 28, 2020, 6 p.m.

A new virtual music series featuring some of the Valley's most beloved local artists performing intimate sets that attendees can enjoy from the comfort of their home on Facebook Live and YouTube.

Series Sponsor: Avant Garde on 2nd Street, Scottsdale Arts Young Professionals

Sustainable Nation | Film Screening

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

This hour-long film screening offers socially-distanced in-person look at bringing sustainable water to a thirsty planet.



Jazz Lounge:a??Jazz Con Alma

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 8 p.m.

Translated as Jazz with Soul or Jazz with Spirit,a??Jazz Con Almaa??mixesa??the creativity and integritya??founda??at the heart of jazz with Latin rhythms and solid grooves. The ensemble consistsa??of Beth Lederman (keyboards), Felix Sainz (bass, vocals), Emerson Laffey (drums) and Joe Garcia (percussion).a??

Flamenco Intimo

Saturdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2020, 8 p.m.

Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre brings together national and international flamenco dancers and musicians, presenting unforgettable shows at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' Virginia G. Piper Theater on select Saturdays in October.



Arizona Storytellers Project

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, 7 p.m.

The Storytellers Project is a nationwide series of live storytelling nights where anyone, from neighbors to notables, can step on stage and share a true, first-person story with their community.



Flamenco por la Familia

Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, 2 p.m.

This event invites all ages to experience and learn the art of flamenco. Families can enjoy a 60-minute short-story flamenco performance.

Signature Sponsor: US Bank

MusicaNova Orchestra

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, 2 p.m.

Join Valley favorites MusicaNova Orchestra in an afternoon celebration of classical music.



Broadway Fright Night

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 8 p.m.

"Broadway Fright Night" is a celebration of songs from Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals with supernatural, horror and sci-fi themes.

Mavis Staples

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, 7 p.m.



Experience the first Concert under the Stars of the season with R&B and gospel powerhouse Mavis Staples.

Jazz Lounge: A Life Filled with (Stevie) Wonder

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, 8 p.m.

A moving tribute to a modern legend with Jazz musicians from across the Valley including Beth Lederman, Steven Powell and Sandra Bassett.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, 7 p.m.

Known for his fast and complex finger work, Jake Shimabukuro is a ukulele virtuoso, whose music combines elements of jazz, blues, funk, rock, bluegrass, classical, folk and flamenco.



Jazz Lounge: With a Song in My Heart, a Tribute toa??Doris Day



Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, 7:30 p.m.a??

Jan Sandwich and friends pay tribute to the late actress,a??singera??anda??animal welfare activist.



Scottsdale Philharmonic

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, 4 p.m.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic performs classical music concerts with the goal to make classical music accessible to audiences of all ages.



The Capitol Steps



Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 2 and 5 p.m.

Sharing songs and skits, the irreverent Washington D.C.-based political comedy troupe pokes fun at all sides of the issues - from left to right - with fresh, up-to-the-minute material inspired by the latest headlines, scandals, and more.



Jazz Lounge:a??Charles Lewisa??Quartet featuring Alicea??Tatum



Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020,a??2a??p.m.a??a??

It's a Phoenix jazz reunion whena??Charles Lewisa??(piano) and Alice Tatum (vocals) team up with their old bandmates for an afternoon of old and new favorites. Don't miss this stellara??lineupa??with Dan Tomlinson (drums) and Lloyd Moffitt (bass).a??



Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

Celebrating Beethoven

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven with the beloved "Moonlight Sonata" and Sonata op. 110, written after deafness engulfed the legendary composer.



Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Holiday Swingin' Party

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m. a??a??

Put a swing in your holiday season when Big Bad Voodo Daddy's holiday concert comes to Scottsdale!



Assisted Living: The MUSICAL

Wednesday, Dec. 16 - Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

Wednesday and Sunday, 2 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday, 2 and 5 p.m.

From early retirement right up to the pulling of the plug, 21st century seniors are partying like it's 1969! Attendees will experience 18 different characters played by the show's two actors in this 75-minute, hilarious, vaudeville-esque musical revue.



Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Conrad Tao

American Rage

Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, 8 p.m.

As a pianist and composer, Conrad Tao is at the forefront of a new generation of classical music.



Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández Presents

A Merry-Achi Christmas



Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, 8 p.m.

The popular holiday performance with Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México returns. Together they will perform treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook.



Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet

RADIOTANGO

Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet, led by Grammy winning pianist, composer, and arranger Pablo Ziegler, performs pieces from the latest release "RADIOTANGO."



Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Alexander Malofeev, piano

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 8 p.m.

Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev made a name for himself at an early age, winning first prize at the International Young Pianists' Competition when he was only 12 years old.

Presenting Sponsor: The Dayton Fowler Grafman Endowment for Classical Music

Title Sponsor: Virginia G Piper Charitable Trust



Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel



Schubert: The Soulful and the Sublime

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, 7:30 p.m.



Explore Schubert's beautiful melodies ("Ave Maria"), life and death struggle (Sonata op. 143), serenity (Moment Musicale in A Flat), and irresistible charm (Finale of Sonata op. 53).



Dance Heginbotham



Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 8 p.m.

Dance Heginbotham (DH) is a New York-based contemporary dance company with a blend of inventive, thoughtful, and rigorous dance theatre works. DH is bringing their unique program, which includes "The Fandango" to Scottsdale for the first time.



Seth Rudetsky Concert Series



Eva Noblezada with Seth Rudetsky

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, 8 p.m.

Eva Noblezada starred in "Hadestown" at The National Theatre in London, starred in the revival of "Miss Saigon," receiving a Tony nod and played Eponine in the West End revival of "Les Misérables."



Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Moscow State Symphony with Vadym Kholodenko, piano

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

The Moscow State Symphony Orchestra is one of the oldest symphony orchestras in Russia and has teamed up with Vadym Kholodenko, a Ukrainian pianist and the 2013 Cliburn winner.

Presenting Sponsor: The Dayton Fowler Grafman Endowment for Classical Music

Title Sponsor: Virginia G Piper Charitable Trust



Cactus Flower Story Hour



With AJ Odneal and Jillian Bessett

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, 1 and 3 p.m.

Join Live & Local and Sunday A'Fair artist AJ Odneal and Jillian Bissett for an interactive musical story hour where children will have the chance to be part of the story creation.

Signature Sponsor: US Bank



Gershwin Piano Quartet



Presented by Scottsdale Arts and Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 8 p.m.

The Gershwin Piano Quartet sheds new light on the music of George Gershwin by performing, arranging, and improvising on some of his most popular songs and orchestral works, such as "Rhapsody in Blue," "An American in Paris," and more.

Broadway Perspectives: A Concert Celebrating Diversity

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, 8 p.m.



A brand-new Broadway cabaret featuring some of Broadway's top Black artists performing their signature works, and roles that Black artists have not traditionally played.



Scottsdale Philharmonic



Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, 4 p.m.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic performs classical music concerts with the goal to make classical music accessible to audiences of all ages.



Kodo

Wednesday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Exploring the limitless possibilities of the traditional Japanese drum, the taiko, Kodo is forging new directions for a vibrant living art form.



René Marie Quintet



Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz vocalist René Marie's music is an exploration of the bright and dark corners of the human experience and an affirmation of the power of the human spirit.



Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Merz Trio with Jordan Bak, viola

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, 7:30 p.m.



Praised for their fresh and surprising interpretations, Merz Trio's unique sound pairs well with violist Jordan Bak's interpretations of everything from traditional classical music to 21st century compositions.

Presenting Sponsor: The Dayton Fowler Grafman Endowment for Classical Music

Title Sponsor: Virginia G Piper Charitable Trust



Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel



Chopin: Torment and Triumph

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Delve into Chopin's sparkling Waltz in E Flat, gorgeous Nocturne in F Sharp, diabolical Scherzo no. 2, and masterful B Flat Minor Sonata.



Seth Rudetsky Concert Series



Jeremy Jordan with Seth Rudetsky

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, 8 p.m.

Jeremy Jordan, a film, television, cabaret, and Broadway star has earned the Theater World Award for "Bonnie and Clyde," a Tony nod for his role in "Newsies," a Grammy nod for the "Newsies" cast album, and widely known for his role on the CW drama "Supergirl."



Feels Like Home: An Afternoon with the Scottsdalea??Chorusa??

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, 3 p.m.a??



The six-time-world-champion Scottsdalea??Chorusa??will provide joyful entertainment sure to please any audience.a??



The TEN Tenors



Monday, March 1, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

The TEN Tenors perform some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first dance songs of all time during "Love Is in the Air."



LA Theatre Works: Lucy Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

Saturday, March 6, 2021, 8 p.m.



"Lucy Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" tells the tale of how the pioneering TV sitcom came to be with as much heart and humor as an episode of "I Love Lucy" itself.



MOMIX



Sunday, March 7, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

For more than 40 years, MOMIX has been celebrated for its ability to conjure up a world of surrealistic images, using props, light, shadow, humor and the human body.

Presenting Sponsors:

Betty Hum and Alan Yudall

Karen and John Voris



Yotam Ottolenghi

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

In October 2020, award-winning chef Yotam Ottolenghi published his newest book (co-written with longtime colleague Ixta Belfrage): "Ottolenghi Flavor."



Altan with Special Guests from Donegal

Saturday, March 13, 2021, 8 p.m.

From sentimental Irish songs to hard-hitting reels and jigs, Altan continues to captivate audiences around the world.



Virginia G. Piper Concert Series



Gil Shaham, violin

Akira Eguchi, piano

Saturday, March 20, 2021, 8 p.m.

Violinist Gil Shaham returns to Scottsdale, this time with frequent collaborator, Japanese pianist Akira Eguchi, for an evening of classical duets.

Presenting Sponsor: The Dayton Fowler Grafman Endowment for Classical Music

Title Sponsor: Virginia G Piper Charitable Trust



In partnership with Arizona Opera

OperaTunity



Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 21, 2021, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Arizona Opera's Arlyn M. Brewster "OperaTunity" tour is designed for Pre-K to 6th grade students and features a 40-minute adaptation of a classic opera.

Signature Sponsor: US Bank



Scottsdale Philharmonic



Sunday, March 21, 2021, 4 p.m.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic performs classical music concerts with a goal to make classical music accessible to audiences of all ages.



Virginia G. Piper Concert Series



Rachel Cheung, piano

Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Specializing in the titanic composers of classical music, Van Cliburn finalist Rachel Cheung breathes new life into traditional and well-loved piano pieces.

Presenting Sponsor: The Dayton Fowler Grafman Endowment for Classical Music

Title Sponsor: Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust



Hitting New Heights



Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz

Friday, March 26, 2021, 8 p.m.



The Broadway stars of "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" join voices to celebrate Broadway's hottest composers, from Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Bessie, Billie, & Nina - Pioneering Women in Jazz

Saturday, March 27, 2021, 8 p.m.



"Bessie, Billie, & Nina - Pioneering Women in Jazz" features three dynamic vocalists as they celebrate the enduring legacies of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone.

A Decade of Madness and Mayhem

Thursday, April 8, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Sandra Bernhard is pioneer of the one-woman show, and she's bringing her latest show, "A Decade of Madness and Mayhem," to the Virginia G. Piper Theater.



Marca??Cohna??



Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy winnera??Marca??Cohna??solidified his place as one of this generation's most compellinga??singer and songwriters with songs like "Walking in Memphis."a??



Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles

Friday, April 16, 2021, 8 p.m.

The acclaimed contemporary female mariachi group, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, takes the stage of a night of classic mariachi songs with a twist.



Saturday, April 24, 2021, 8 p.m.

A "Disney Legend" with a powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a performer best known for her Tony-winning role in "Miss Saigon."



Balloonacy



Friday, May 14, 2021, 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2021, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 16, 2021, 1 p.m.



"Balloonacy" is a funny, family-friendly play exploring the power of friendship, showing how, with a little imagination and acceptance, companionship is everywhere.

