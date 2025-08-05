SWING STATE Comes to Theatrikos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrikos Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of Rebecca Gilman's poignant and timely drama, Swing State. This powerful play will run from September 11 to 21, 2025, offering a thought-provoking look at community and survival in a divided America.

Swing State is set in rural Wisconsin, where retired teacher Peg is trying to restore a patch of prairie on her land following the death of her husband. Her only connection to the community is her troubled young neighbor, Ryan. When her home is burglarized, Peg's beliefs about her neighbors and her own capacity for forgiveness are put to the test. The play is a compassionate and sharp exploration of loss, the search for common ground, and the quiet struggle to keep hope alive.

“Swing State captures the ache and resilience of rural America in a time of uncertainty. It's a deeply human story that asks what we owe each other in moments of loss,” says AJ Flores, director of the production.

Theatrikos Theatre Company, known for its high-quality community theatre productions, invites the public to experience this compelling contemporary drama. For anyone seeking a moving and relevant theatrical experience, Swing State is a must-see event of the fall season.