RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Returns To Phoenix

Following last year's success, Childsplay will bring its holiday hit, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER back to the Herberger Theater Center for the holidays.

A delightful live stage version of the classic TV special, performances of RUDOLPH are weekends, November 16 - December 23, with an additional performance during Christmas week. The Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 E. Monroe in downtown Phoenix.

The Storybook Preview of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER is November 16 at 2 pm, with a special discounted ticket price of $15. Families who attend the preview performance will receive a free book, sponsored by The Steele Foundation. A special sing-along performance will take place on December 20 at 6pm.

Follow the delightful journey of Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, and Yukon Cornelius as they encounter the Abominable Snowman and journey to the Island of Misfit Toys. With projection magic and incredible costumes, the iconic stop-motion sensation truly jumps from the TV to the stage!

Filled with holiday hits like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Sam the Snowman floats across the stage and tells the story of Rudolph's journey. The North Pole will come to life, complete with Santa Claus and his hilarious elves! Childsplay will bring magic to your holiday celebrations as Rudolph soars in the air, teaching us that what makes us different can also make us special.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER features Wesley Bradstreet as Rudolph, Jon Gentry as Sam, Beau Hickman as Santa Claus, Ryan Ardelt as Hermy, Issie Ocampo as Clarice, Katie McFadzen as Coach Comet/Yukon Cornelius, Carlos Sanchez Beltran as Donner/Charlie in the Box, Debra K. Stevens as Mrs. Donner, Luz Navarro as Mrs. Claus, Jena Allen as Female Swing, and Zachary Sciortino as Male Swing.

Come to the Herberger one hour prior to curtain time to enjoy free holiday activities, crafts, and fun for the whole family. All children can also take home a red nose to keep!

