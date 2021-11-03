Phoenix Chorale Tradition A CHORALE CHRISTMAS Returns December 16-20

A sparkling holiday favorite for all music-loving Phoenicians, December wouldn't be the same without the Phoenix Chorale's A CHORALE CHRISTMAS. Performances will be held in five stunning venues around the Valley, December 16-20, 2021.

Filled with glorious holiday music to inspire the season, A CHORALE CHRISTMAS will feature the Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale performing arrangements of European carols from the King's Singers' album, Christmas Songbook, which have been especially arranged for the Phoenix Chorale by the original arrangers.

The Phoenix Chorale will also be performing a trio of carols each around the themes of the tree of life, lullabies for the infant King, and angel voices. The audience will also be invited to sing along with the Chorale for three rousing traditional carols, accompanied by organ.

Highlighting the concert will be the world premiere of a new commission by renowned choral composer Cecilia McDowall. The commission entitled Trinity Triptych, was commissioned by the Phoenix Chorale to honor Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on its Centennial year. Trinity Triptych includes settings of the three 'O' antiphons: O magnum mysterium, O nata lux, and O Virgo virginum. Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is the long-time home of the Phoenix Chorale, located in downtown Phoenix.

Single tickets for A CHORALE CHRISTMAS are $40 and are on sale at phoenixchorale.org. Discounts for students, seniors and those currently serving in the military are available.