Phoenix Children’s Chorus To Present COMFORT AND JOY And SEASON’S GREETINGS This December

The Phoenix Children’s Chorus will present two festive holiday programs, Comfort and Joy and Season’s Greetings, showcasing more than 300 young voices from across the Valley. The performances, held December 6–7 and December 13, will feature a mix of holiday classics and contemporary favorites that celebrate the spirit of the season.

“These concerts are about connection—through music, community, and the shared spirit of the season,” said Troy Meeker, Artistic and Executive Director of Phoenix Children’s Chorus. “When you hear hundreds of children lift their voices together in harmony, it reminds you of the hope and joy that make this time of year so meaningful.”

Comfort and Joy will be performed on Saturday, December 6 at 3:00 p.m. at Phoenix Bible Church (6060 N. 7th Ave.), and again on Sunday, December 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.). The concert will feature more than 300 singers performing cherished carols and new arrangements that celebrate unity and joy.

Season’s Greetings follows on Saturday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m. at Sandra Day O’Connor High School (25250 N. 35th Ave.), spotlighting the Northwest Valley Choir. The program will highlight local singers performing holiday music that brings together families and communities across the region.

Founded in 1984, Phoenix Children’s Chorus is Arizona’s premier youth choral organization, serving more than 300 singers from across the Valley. Through exceptional music education and community performances, PCC inspires young people to become confident leaders, creative thinkers, and compassionate citizens.

Tickets for all performances are available at phoenixchildrenschorus.org/performances. Early reservations are encouraged.