Paige Productions Presents MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Next Month

Paige Productions is joining theaters from around the country and the world to celebrate the return to live theatre by performing the amazing musical collection, All Together Now! - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre, on the weekend of November 12 - 13. This cabaret-style event features favorite tunes from some of musical theater's greatest songwriting teams and the Disney songbook, and will be performed globally on the same dates by theaters all over the world! Come join us for this celebration!

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theater for local organizations to use as a fundraising event. This musical revue is an inspiring production that features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, Once on This Island, and many more!

All Together Now! - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre, stars 43 local students ages 5-17. The students represent 10 different schools in the east valley, including Fountain Hills & Desert Mountain High Schools, Great Hearts & Basis Schools, Mountainside & Fountain Hills Middle Schools, Anasazi, Laguna & Desert Shadows Elementary Schools. Paige Productions is also making a donation to local school PTO Organizations from ticket sales. Friday, November. 12, 7 pm show benefits Fountain Hills Unified School District PTO. The Saturday, November 13, 7 pm show benefits Anasazi Elementary School PTO.

The production is directed & music directed by Paige Beckman and choreographed by Erin Schumacher. The assistant teachers for the show are Barb Napoletano and Whitney Wickham.

Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church has agreed to host this event on their large, Fellowship Hall stage. The room is large and spread out, audience members are encouraged to move chairs, if desired, to socially distance. Seating opens 10 minutes prior to the show. Come early and enjoy the local food trucks on the beautiful church campus overlooking Four Peaks Mountain Range.Individual tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth 16 and under. Children under 3 are free.

All performances are at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 13001 N Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.

Tickets can be www.paigeproductionsAZ.com or by calling (480)-375-8058.