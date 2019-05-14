PINKALICIOUS Opens At The Fountain Hills Youth Theater

Fountain Hills Youth Theater is proud to announce the opening of the final show for their 2018-19 season, Pinkalicious, the Musical May 31- June 16, 2019, Friday and Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm.

Pinkalicious, the Musical is a heartwarming musical based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, about a young girl named Pinkalicious who can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this pink predicament. Pinkalicious, the Musical is about learning the power of self-control and the importance of moderation.

Pinkalicious, the Musical is directed by Ross Collins, musically directed Paige Beckman, choreographed by Noel Irick and produced by Aimee Avery. The production stars Allison Avery, Brooklyn Avery, Logan Barrett, Shannon Gyger, Kate Haskell, Lachlan Henderson, Arielle Kutz, Kennady MacDonald, Noelle Meylor, Ava Moffitt, Anna Parker, Paige Presley, Ryan Parker, Giselle Schmidt, Demitra Sideris, Amelia Tomasello and Bella Valdivieso.

Pinkalicious, the Musical will play Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm (with a special matinee performance at 2:00pm Saturday, June 8th) from May 31 to June 16. All tickets are $15.00. Group rates are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.





