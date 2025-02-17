PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Comes to Theatrikos Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrikos Theatre Company has announced its production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile, written by actor and comedian Steve Martin and directed by John Forsythe.

Set in Paris in 1904, this historical fiction comedy brings together two of the 20th century's most influential figures - Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein - in a fascinating imagined meeting at a bar. The play explores their discussions about art, science, and the future of the world, with an unexpected appearance by a mysterious visitor from the future.

Making his directorial debut at Theatrikos, John Forsythe shares, "This gem has all the smarts and silliness you'd expect from Martin, in this imagined meeting of the most influential artist and scientist of the twentieth century. It should send the audience out repeating the funniest moments of the evening as well as debating which of the two men influenced our world view more."

Anna Gagné-Landmann who plays the Countess added, “I think audiences will love the confluence of art and science. There’s a delightful variety of characters. They’re colorful and confidently played by this cast.”

Performances will run from March 14-30, 2025, at the Doris Harper-White Playhouse, located at 11 W Cherry Ave in historic downtown Flagstaff.

