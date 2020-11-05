Orpheum Theatre Begins Showing Movies; Next Up Are PURPLE RAIN and THE NUTCRACKER

The film series kicked off with The Wizard of Oz, which sold out its two showings. On Halloween weekend, the theatre presented Edward Scissorhands.

The Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix is currently offering movies, rather than theatrical performances, due to the health crisis.

The COVID-safe theater is selling just 300 of its 1300 seat per screening. Cash will not be accepted and patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets online.

The next film to be shown is Purple Rain on November 14-15. Future showings will include Psycho and The Nutcracker.

Tickets are $9 for children under 12 and $16 for adults, and can be purchased at phoenix.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=624.

