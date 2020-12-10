Nominations Open for 40th Anniversary Governor's Arts Awards

Nominations are now open for the 40th Annual Governor's Arts Awards, which will be presented to individuals, businesses and organizations that have made substantial and outstanding contributions to arts and culture in Arizona.

Categories have been added to recognize an even greater number of candidates who are making significant contributions in both rural and urban communities across the state.

Nominations will be vetted by peer-based panels with representation from five regions in Arizona - Northwest, Southwest, Northeast, Southeast and Central.

Categories are:

• Artist

• Small Arts Organization

• Large Arts Organization

• Small Business

• Large Business

• Arts Educator

The 2021 Shelley Award also will be presented.

Nominations must be submitted online at https://forms.gle/f4B5VqN1soSytcxz6 by Friday, Jan. 8. The 40th annual Governor's Arts Awards will be a statewide celebration on March 26, 2021 with coordinated activities in communities across Arizona.

"This is a very special year, given the 40thanniversary. This year we will include food and fashion into the celebration in an exciting new format. We look forward to recognizing creative people and organizations from all over," said Joseph Benesh, executive director of Arizona Citizens for the Arts.

Nominees in all categories must be residents of Arizona, a business operating in and for the benefit of Arizona, a school or a community organization. Business, arts organizations or school honorees that have won the award may be nominated again if at least five years have passed since receiving the award. Previous individual Governor's Arts Awards recipients in any category are not eligible.

Volunteer selection panels comprised of past winners, community members and arts leaders from across the state will review nominations based on three criteria: significance of the contributions and achievements of the nominee; range of individuals or groups served by the contributions and length and degree to which the nominee is dedicated to the arts.

Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, arts and cultural organizations, educators and businesses have received Governor's Arts Awards.