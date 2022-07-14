New Public Artwork Installed At Scottsdale Waterfront

A new public artwork has joined the Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection to liven up a local attraction.

Scottsdale Public Art worked with artist Annette Coleman to design and install mosaic artwork enhancements at the splash pad near Marshall Way Bridge at the Scottsdale Waterfront. The splash pad is a user-activated, low-water-use, plaza-style splash pad intended to attract families to the Waterfront and give them a place to play and relax. The installation was recently completed.

"Annette has created a public art piece that will be enjoyed by both kids and adults. She perfectly captured the feel of this vibrant area of Old Town Scottsdale," said Tanya Galin, public art manager for Scottsdale Public Art. "I love the playfulness of the design with the fun splash of color. This is going to be a fantastic spot for selfies and group photos."

Coleman's design, "Pinball Wizard," includes a new concrete wall and bench with 30 mosaic spheres and domes of various sizes, along with inset waves of vertical glass mosaic pieces. The artist's glass is cut into random shapes and in a variety of colors that dance with light in any weather. The mosaic stained glass pieces are embedded in colored concrete that is formulated to last decades. Glass itself is among the most durable of mediums.

"The spheres harken back to simpler times as children, playing jacks, shooting marbles, playing four square and competing as pinball wizards," Coleman said.

Coleman enjoys creating bright, colorful sculptures based on her connection to nature and love of the outdoors. She believes serpentine shapes help reflect nature's shapes and become whimsical abstractions of various elements-water, wind, flora and fauna.

Coleman also draws on popular culture, such as television shows and science programs, and she often names her work based on those intersections of commonalities. "Pinball Wizard" references popular games to evoke a fun and playful nature for the splash pad.

To learn more about "Pinball Wizard" and view photos of the artwork, visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org/work/pinball-wizard.