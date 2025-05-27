NO PLACE LIKE HOME Comes to Borderlands Theater In June

Taking place onÂ Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Borderlands Theater, in partnership with the City of Tucsonâ€™s VIVA initiative by the Community Safety, Health and Wellness Program, willÂ presentÂ No Place Like Homeâ€”a powerful new play created from the real-life stories of Tucson residents.
This original theatrical production transforms oral histories into a moving performance that uplifts voices too often overlooked, while celebrating the beauty and resilience of the human spirit.
Taking place onÂ Saturday, June 7, 2025. Community Celebration at 6:00 PM | Theatrical Performance at 7:50 PM at 6200 S. Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ. Free and open to the public.
No Place Like HomeÂ uses Borderlands Theaterâ€™s signature storytelling and live theater strategies developed through their successful Barrio Stories projects to strengthen social bonds and inspire change in neighborhoods striving to reduce crime and improve living conditions. Crafted by a team of local performers and community members, the production transforms the basketball courts at Ventura Villa apartments into a theatricalized space of light, music and movement. The play is a testament to the healing power of shared narratives and creative expression.
Witness the power and beauty of human resilience as residents share their truths on stageâ€”stories of hardship, triumph, and the unwavering hope that sustains them. This special evening also honors the graduation of community leaders who have completed a nine month leadership training through the VIVA initiative.
Photo Credit: Manuel Ruiz Photography
