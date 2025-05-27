NO PLACE LIKE HOME Comes to Borderlands Theater In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Borderlands Theater, in partnership with the City of Tucsonâ€™s VIVA initiative by the Community Safety, Health and Wellness Program, willÂ presentÂ No Place Like Homeâ€”a powerful new play created from the real-life stories of Tucson residents.

This original theatrical production transforms oral histories into a moving performance that uplifts voices too often overlooked, while celebrating the beauty and resilience of the human spirit.

Taking place onÂ Saturday, June 7, 2025. Community Celebration at 6:00 PM | Theatrical Performance at 7:50 PM at 6200 S. Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ. Free and open to the public.

No Place Like HomeÂ uses Borderlands Theaterâ€™s signature storytelling and live theater strategies developed through their successful Barrio Stories projects to strengthen social bonds and inspire change in neighborhoods striving to reduce crime and improve living conditions. Crafted by a team of local performers and community members, the production transforms the basketball courts at Ventura Villa apartments into a theatricalized space of light, music and movement. The play is a testament to the healing power of shared narratives and creative expression.

Evening Highlights:

6:00 PM - Community Celebration

Featuring live performances by: Las Azaleas Changuitos Feos Estrella Juvenil

Enjoy food, childrenâ€™s activities, community resource booths, and more.

Featuring live performances by: 7:45 PM - Welcome by Mayor Regina Romero

7:50 PM - Theatrical Presentation

A multidisciplinary play written and devised by Natalie Brewster Nguyen, Logan Philips, Marc David Pinate, Brooke LaFrance, Emmanual Uwayezu, and Adrian Perez.

Directed by:Â Marc David Pinate

Cast Includes:Â Logan Philips, Brooke LaFrance, Emmanual Uwayezu, Steve Waite, Diana Acosta, Raul Grijalva-Gomez, Kat McIntosh

Live Music by:Â Adrian Perez

Witness the power and beauty of human resilience as residents share their truths on stageâ€”stories of hardship, triumph, and the unwavering hope that sustains them. This special evening also honors the graduation of community leaders who have completed a nine month leadership training through the VIVA initiative.

Photo Credit: Manuel Ruiz Photography

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 24% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 12% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds