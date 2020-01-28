Musical Theatre of Anthem Will Present CHILDREN OF EDEN

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) has announced their upcoming production of Children of Eden. From musical theatre greats, Stephen Schwartz and John Caird, comes a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children and faith... not to mention centuries of unresolved family business! An expansive and ambitious musical, the original production used a cast of sixty. Adam, Eve, Noah and the "Father" who created them deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children. The show ultimately delivers a bittersweet. but inspiring. message: that "the hardest part of love... is letting go."

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 11-19, presents the show APRIL 30 - MAY 3, 2020, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Director/Production Stage Manager Sarah Brayer, Vocal Director Cris Wo, and Choreographer Shawna Weitekamp.

PERFORMANCES:

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday (off Friday) at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Thu. 4/30: 7 p.m. | Sat. 5/2: 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. | Sun. 5/3: 10:00 a.m. & 3:00p.m.

TICKET PRICING:

$13 - $19

Ticket purchases include a $1.00 handling fee per ticket. There are no ticket refunds or exchanges. Tickets may be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.

GENERAL ADMISSION:

Center - $19; Left/Right Side Sections (no armrest) - $16

STUDENTS, SENIORS (ages 60 & over), and CHILDREN (12 & under):

Center: $16; Left/Right Side Sections (no armrest) - $13

GROUPS (of 10 or More): $15/person

Children of Eden is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.





