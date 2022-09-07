Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD KIDS

Musical Theatre of Anthem announces their upcoming production of A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS.

The treasured characters from the children's books and the beautiful Broadway musical hop from page to stage in this story of friendship and adventure.

Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons. Waking from hibernation, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. Throughout the year, two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-13, presents the show November 3 - 6, 2022, in Anthem.

The award-winning production staff includes Director/Co-Production Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh, Vocal Director Melissa Davis, Co-Choreographers Lyndsie Clymer and Noelle Hammond and Co-Production Stage Manager Sierra Litman.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

Important: Please check our website for up to date information about ticket purchases and availability as we have made adjustments to audience sizes in order to be in compliance with CDC guidelines. Buy your tickets early! If you require ADA seating, please contact our Box Office Manager Directly at mtatickets@gmail.com.

A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).