Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Summer Programs

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their 2022 summer camps, productions, and workshops for performers ages 6-adult, including Shrek JR., the very popular Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI), Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS and A Chorus Line: Teen Edition.

Shrek JR.

Ages: 8-18 (all youth are cast)

June 6-18, 2022

This production will run in our summer show format with rehearsals as follows:

Monday, June 6 - Saturday, June 11: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Monday, June 13 - Thursday, June 16: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Performances: June 16 - 18, 2022

Cost: $375

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Once upon a time, in a faraway swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task - if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona's love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI)

CLASSES AND PERFORMANCE OPTION

June 20-24, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Evening Performances - June 24 at 5:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.



Participants will rotate between the various classes and instructors in their specialties. The material includes selections from the upcoming season and there will be live performances showcasing what the participants have learned in the workshop.



Participants will also choose various electives from Master Guest Teachers such as Creating a Character, Ballet, Improv, Tap, Theatre History, Voice and Diction, Mastering the Dance Call, and more! Participants will rank their choices from over twenty elective choice options!



CLASSES ONLY OPTION (New this year)

June 20-23, 2022 from 12:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Participants will choose various electives from Master Guest Teachers such as Creating a Character, Ballet, Improv, Tap, Theatre History, Voice and Diction, Mastering the Dance Call, and more! Participants will rank their choices from over twenty elective choice options!

Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS

Ages: 6-12 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call, and Callbacks - July 6 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rehearsals and Tech - July 7-9 and July 11 - 14 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Performances - July 15 - 16, 2022

Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a delightful show based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Featuring favorite songs from the film, as well as new hits by the Academy Award-winning Robert and Kristen Lopez (Frozen), this honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun. Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course... sharing snacks.

A Chorus Line Teen Edition

Ages: 13-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 9:00am

This production will run in our summer show format with rehearsals as follows:

Monday, July 18 - Saturday, July 23: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Monday, July 25 - Thursday, July 28: 9:00am - 4:00pm

Performances: July 28-30, 2022

Cost: $375

A Chorus Line: Teen Edition (for ages 13-18) is a full-length version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, adapted for performance by high school students with family audiences. Every aspect of the show has been developed specifically to make the content and dialogue age-appropriate. A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It." A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, the show was instantly recognized as a classic.

All workshops will be held in-person at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 21st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Register online at www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org. Payment is due upon registration, and a 10% sibling discount is available. Space is limited!